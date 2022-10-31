Imran Khan sees revolution in Pakistan through ‘ballot box’ or ‘bloodshed’ as long-march continues
Web Desk
12:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan sees revolution in Pakistan through ‘ballot box’ or ‘bloodshed’ as long-march continues

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan predicted that he is witnessing a political revolution taking over South Asian country, saying it will be either from the ballot box or destructive bloodshed.

PTI chief sparked new debate with a controversial statement as PTI marchers head to the capital against the ruling alliance and squeeze out a date for early elections.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said “For 6 months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?”

PTI’s march will resume from Kamoke today, a day after the former ruling party halted march after a female reporter died after an accident near Punjab’s Sadhoke.

Imran Khan-led march is expected to travel from Kamoke and reach Gujranwala via Mor Eminabad.

On Sunday, the defiant politician told charged party workers that his aim was to restore rule of law in country that currently there was a system of animals in vogue in the country, saying he wanted a system of justice of humans to prevail.

