Imran Khan sees revolution in Pakistan through ‘ballot box’ or ‘bloodshed’ as long-march continues
Share
LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan predicted that he is witnessing a political revolution taking over South Asian country, saying it will be either from the ballot box or destructive bloodshed.
PTI chief sparked new debate with a controversial statement as PTI marchers head to the capital against the ruling alliance and squeeze out a date for early elections.
In a tweet, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said “For 6 months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?”
The sea of people along our March on the GT Road. For 6 months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed? pic.twitter.com/CeVdRVp9ON— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 31, 2022
PTI’s march will resume from Kamoke today, a day after the former ruling party halted march after a female reporter died after an accident near Punjab’s Sadhoke.
Imran Khan-led march is expected to travel from Kamoke and reach Gujranwala via Mor Eminabad.
PTI calls off all activities until tomorrow as TV ... 08:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – The PTI called off its activities in solidarity after a reporter passed away during the party's long ...
On Sunday, the defiant politician told charged party workers that his aim was to restore rule of law in country that currently there was a system of animals in vogue in the country, saying he wanted a system of justice of humans to prevail.
Interior Minister calls for probe into Sadaf ... 10:24 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called on the provincial administration to start an inquiry into ...
- Pakistani investigators grill Arshad Sharif’s hosts in Kenya as ...02:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs15,000 (Check updated ...01:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan visits late reporter Sadaf Naeem’s residence for ...01:15 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan sees revolution in Pakistan through ‘ballot box’ or ...12:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- AUSvIRE: Ireland opt to field first against Australia in T20 World ...12:18 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures from US vacation10:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- Hareem Shah goes public about circumstances leading to Aamir ...11:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- World's fastest rollercoaster ride inaugurated in Dubai11:51 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022