Imran Khan visits late reporter Sadaf Naeem’s residence for condolence
Share
LAHORE – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairperson Imran Khan on Monday visited the family of journalist Sadaf Naeem on Monday to offer condolences after the tragic incident.
The populist leader, who is marching with the convoy to press Sharif-led government to announce early elections, visited the residence of the journalist who was crushed to death after falling from a container during the PTI long march.
The mother of two, who continued journalism for over a decade, was a front-line reporter covering Azadi march from a container which has been winding its way around the country’s most populated region Punjab.
A day after halting the long march, the PTI chief along with other party leaders, visited the grieving family today.
چیئرمین پی ٹی اائی عمران خان صحافی صدف نعیم کے گھر تعزیت کیلئے پہنچ گئے!#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/5sMn0qFbFk— ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 31, 2022
Imran Khan today visited Sadaf Naeem’s family to condole her tragic death in a terrible accident pic.twitter.com/8Na9JiUpuA— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) October 31, 2022
Late journalist laid to rest
The news correspondent has been laid to rest after offering funeral prayers in Icchra area in the wee hours. Politicians, journalists, family members of the deceased including PTI leaders attended the funeral prayers.
The deceased journalist was laid to rest at the Miani Sahib Graveyard, which is located near Chauburji.
RIP brave Sadaf 🙏💔 #SadafNaeem pic.twitter.com/MbRqOZfXQs— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 30, 2022
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled demise of the female reporter and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.
PTI calls off all activities until tomorrow as TV ... 08:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – The PTI called off its activities in solidarity after a reporter passed away during the party's long ...
- Pakistani investigators grill Arshad Sharif’s hosts in Kenya as ...02:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs15,000 (Check updated ...01:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan visits late reporter Sadaf Naeem’s residence for ...01:15 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan sees revolution in Pakistan through ‘ballot box’ or ...12:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- AUSvIRE: Ireland opt to field first against Australia in T20 World ...12:18 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures from US vacation10:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- Hareem Shah goes public about circumstances leading to Aamir ...11:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- World's fastest rollercoaster ride inaugurated in Dubai11:51 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022