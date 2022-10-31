Imran Khan visits late reporter Sadaf Naeem’s residence for condolence

LAHORE – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairperson Imran Khan on Monday visited the family of journalist Sadaf Naeem on Monday to offer condolences after the tragic incident.

The populist leader, who is marching with the convoy to press Sharif-led government to announce early elections, visited the residence of the journalist who was crushed to death after falling from a container during the PTI long march.

The mother of two, who continued journalism for over a decade, was a front-line reporter covering Azadi march from a container which has been winding its way around the country’s most populated region Punjab.

A day after halting the long march, the PTI chief along with other party leaders, visited the grieving family today.

چیئرمین پی ٹی اائی عمران خان صحافی صدف نعیم کے گھر تعزیت کیلئے پہنچ گئے!#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/5sMn0qFbFk — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 31, 2022

Imran Khan today visited Sadaf Naeem’s family to condole her tragic death in a terrible accident pic.twitter.com/8Na9JiUpuA — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) October 31, 2022

Late journalist laid to rest

The news correspondent has been laid to rest after offering funeral prayers in Icchra area in the wee hours. Politicians, journalists, family members of the deceased including PTI leaders attended the funeral prayers.

The deceased journalist was laid to rest at the Miani Sahib Graveyard, which is located near Chauburji.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled demise of the female reporter and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.