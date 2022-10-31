Pakistani investigators grill Arshad Sharif’s hosts in Kenya as high-level probe underway

ISLAMABAD – A two-member fact-finding committee has started an inquiry into the mysterious killing of noted Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was killed by Kenyan law enforcers in what they said was a 'mistaken identity'.

Officers of Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau grilled Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed, brothers who hosted late journalist in the East African country, about the killing.

Pakistani team arrived in Nairobi as the incident caused outrage in Pakistan, prompting Army and Intelligence chief’s response while many remain skeptical about his target killing.

Reports in local media suggest that Arshad’s host confirmed that he was killed in case of misidentification. One of the two brothers told investigators that he hosted a defiant journalist at the request of a friend.

Recalling the day of Arshad’s death, Waqar told the FIA team that he had invited a senior journalist for a meal at his lodge outside the country’s capital.

He further mentioned having a meal with the late journalist at their lodge, revealing that Sharif left with his brother Khurram. He mentioned that his brother miraculously survived the incident. Such claims earlier sparked speculations.

Ahmed brothers told the probing team that Arshad extended his visa as he planned to stay in Nairobi in the coming days.

Earlier, the government sent an investigation team to ascertain the facts related to the murder from Kenyan police and relevant authorities. Athar Waheed and Umar Shahid Hamid are IB and FIA officers who are facilitated by the country’s diplomatic mission in the African state.