Urwa Hocane addresses relationship status with Farhan Saeed
Web Desk
03:32 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Source: Instagram
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is having an incredibly busy year. Be it putting on the producer's hat for the film Tich Button or returning on the small screen for the drama series Meri Shahzadi.

Despite the burgeoning list of professional endeavors, the netizens cant help but speculate about her personal life, in partiular equation with Farhan Saeed.

In her recent interview on The Talk Talk Show, the Udaari actress opened up about her current relationship status with Farhan,

“There should be no curiosity in public, no matter what happens, we both have immense respect for each other'. The host Hassan Chaudhary asked that everything looks okay between the two and people are super curious about them.

“It looks okay, because we have immense respect for each other, in few things, we need privacy because we are human, I’m not sure if I will be sharing this with my fans in future, I think kindness should be there, people should ask something good or they should keep quiet, I have noticed that we invade people’s privacy too easily”, she concluded.

Tich Button's release has been halted for the past two years but netizens will be treated with epic cinematography and star-studded cast this fall. 

The film marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. It features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles. 

'Tich Button' gets a new release date amidst ... 06:46 PM | 29 Oct, 2022

The makers of the upcoming film Tich Button have decided to push the release date. The film which was previously set ...

