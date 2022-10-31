Ushna Shah is a sight to behold in beautiful eastern attires
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Ushna Shah is a sight to behold in beautiful eastern attires
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah is proving to be a major style inspiration as far as ethnic style is concerned for the upcoming wedding season.

Dressed to the nines for her friend's wedding, Usha dialed up the shimmer factor and pulled off the blingy lehenga and frocks like a pro.

Proved she is the queen of fashion, the Balaa actress posted a stunning video of her outfit, makeup, hairdo etc and it is safe to say, that everything was on-point and she was styled to perfection.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

On the work front, Ushna Shah's new drama serial 'Habs' has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons. 

Ushna Shah shows love for beau Hamza Amin 09:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

Lollywood's versatile and talented actress Ushna Shah is setting the bar higher for lovebirds. The Bashar Momin star ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with ...
05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals why he refused Indian ...
04:31 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Urwa Hocane addresses relationship status with ...
03:32 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Saudi Arab celebrates Halloween, receives mixed ...
03:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most ...
08:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures ...
10:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest video
05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr