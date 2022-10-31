Ushna Shah is a sight to behold in beautiful eastern attires

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah is proving to be a major style inspiration as far as ethnic style is concerned for the upcoming wedding season.

Dressed to the nines for her friend's wedding, Usha dialed up the shimmer factor and pulled off the blingy lehenga and frocks like a pro.

Proved she is the queen of fashion, the Balaa actress posted a stunning video of her outfit, makeup, hairdo etc and it is safe to say, that everything was on-point and she was styled to perfection.

On the work front, Ushna Shah's new drama serial 'Habs' has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.