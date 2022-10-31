Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest video
05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest video
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Leading lady Mehwish Hayat's bold persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

This time was no exception either as the Dillagi actress left the temperature soaring as she posted a new BTS video from her film London Nahi Jaunga.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat recently starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel, and the Eid film London Nahi Jaungi. Both projects have been successful and Hayat's performance has been lauded.

