‘Freedom is not served on a plate,’ says Imran Khan as long march reaches Gujranwala on day 4

GUJRANWALA – The fourth day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to an end at Gujranwala where Imran Khan told participants that “freedom is not served on a plate”.

Taking to Twitter, PTI announced that it will resume the long march towards Islamabad on fifth day from Gujranwala with new determination and zeal.

#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ کا آج کا دن اختتام کو پہنچا، کل انشا اللہ ایک نئے عزم کے ساتھ نئے جزبے کے ساتھ گوجرانوالہ سے آغاز ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/Im6kcFNkt2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

Addressing his workers at Chan Da Qila, Khan said that as soon as the long march pass through a city, Pakistanis will see that a revolution is coming in the country.

The PTI chief said that he needed the public support to ensure the rule of law in Pakistan, adding that true freedom can only be achieved by established a government of people’s choice.

He lamented that no change can came in the country until thieve are ruling on people. "This nation will never accept these thieves," he said.

Freedom comes with sacrifice, he said, adding that he would be the first to render sacrificed where there is a need for it.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman Imran Khan told the country’s establishment that it should not side with the thieves but listen to the wish of the nation.

The former prime minister stated these while addressing to the protesters at Eminabad, Gujranwala, saying: “Don’t side with the thieves for God's sake".

“I want to give a message to those who has imposed group of robbers on us, they should listen to the public voice,” Khan said as PTI claimed historic gathering in Gujranwala.

Referring to his recent victory in by-elections, the PTI chief said that people with power should see to whom the nation is supporting.

He said that it is the public support that strengthens the institution, adding that strengthened institutions will ultimately make the country strengthen.

The PTI chairman added that those who are supporting the thieves will be equally responsible for damages in the country.

ہم کوئی بھیر بکریاں نہیں ہیں جو کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں۔ ہم انسان ہیں۔ اچھے برے کی تمیز جانتے ہیں۔@ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/cYKR943Y4l — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

He said that the nation supported former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf when removed the families of Sharifs and Bhuttos for corruption. He lamented that now corrupt elements have been imposed on us after being “dry-cleaned”.

Talking to party supporters and protesters in Kamoke, Khan announced that he will send Rs10 billion notice to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja for including his name in the Toshkhana reference.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad has been put on high alert in wake of PTI's long march.

The leaves of the hospital staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics have been cancelled as the PTI’s long march is expected enter the capital city by the end of this week.