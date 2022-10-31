Madhuri Dixit stuns in a gorgeous saree designed by Faraz Manan
Bollywood's leading lady and true blue fashionista Madhuri Dixit has left the admirers mesmerised in nine yards of elegance by ace Pakistani designer Faraz Manan.
While Manan is no stranger to dressing stars across the border, the maestro has another notch in his belt with superstar the Kalank star donning his stunning emerald outfit.
Sporting a stunning emerald green sequined sari by ace Pakistani atelier Faraz Manan, the video sees her on the judging seat of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa while the photos are shot in a studio.
