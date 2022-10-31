Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appointed as new law minister of Pakistan

06:06 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appointed as new law minister of Pakistan
Source: Ayaz Sadiq (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday appointed senior PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as Minister for Law and Justice.

 The development comes days after Azam Nazir Tarar stepped as law minister citing persons reasons.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Sadiq has been given the portfolio of law and justice in addition to his duties as minister for economic affairs.

Last week, Tarar tendered his resignation, saying he was honoured to have served under the able leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif. However, he was unable to continue in the post of Federal Minister due to personal reasons.

It further added that "Therefore, in terms of Clause (3) of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Pakistan, I hereby resign from my office".

Later, in a social media post, the former minister lamented that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir Conference.

Tarar mentioned that individuals involved in sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of institutions.

PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarar resigns as Law Minister 09:16 AM | 25 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Ruling PML-N leader Azam Nasir Tarar has tendered his resignation as Law Minister citing personal ...

More From This Category
Long march day 4: ‘Establishment never stands ...
05:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Pakistani investigators grill Arshad Sharif’s ...
02:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Honda increases motorbike prices by up to ...
01:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan visits late reporter Sadaf Naeem’s ...
01:15 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan sees revolution in Pakistan through ...
12:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
PML-N supporters protest against Imran Khan ...
11:52 AM | 31 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest video
05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr