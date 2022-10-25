PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarar resigns as Law Minister

ISLAMABAD – Ruling PML-N leader Azam Nasir Tarar has tendered his resignation as Law Minister citing personal reasons late Monday.

In his resignation letter, the PML-N stalwart said that he was honoured to have served under the able leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif. However, he was unable to continue in the post of Federal Minister due to personal reasons.

It further added that "Therefore, in terms of Clause (3) of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Pakistan, I hereby resign from my office".

Later, in a social media post, the former minister lamented that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir Conference.

Tarar mentioned that individuals involved in sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of institutions.

عاصمہ جہانگیر کانفرنس میں شرکاء کے ایک مختصر گروہ کی طرف سے ریاستی اداروں کے خلاف نعرے بازی پر دکھ اور افسوس ہوا ہے۔ جذباتی نعرہ بازی کرنے والے حکومتی اقدامات اور اداروں کی کوششوں اور قربانیوں کو بھی بھول گئے۔ ہم سب ایک مضبوط پاکستان کے خواہاں ہیں — Azam Nazeer Tarar (@AzamNazeerTarar) October 24, 2022

The former senator is a senior leader of Nawaz Sharif-led party, he is also a noted legal consultant and a bar representative. He was elected from the technocrat seat in Punjab in the Senate of Pakistan in March 2021.