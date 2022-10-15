Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit dancing to his hit song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob singer Ali Zafar has shared a lovable reaction to Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit shaking a leg on his hit song ‘Sun Re Sajaniya’ in a viral video.
Earlier this week, the Indian film star uploaded a video on Instagram of her dance to Ali Zafar's celebrated song. Her fans received the choreography well and many applauded the great bond between the two celebrities.
"Tumse hi humko pyaar hai," captioned Madhuri.
Ali Zafar has now shared a video wherein he can be seen expressing happiness over it, with beautiful gestures.
