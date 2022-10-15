Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit dancing to his hit song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Web Desk
10:52 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit dancing to his hit song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob singer Ali Zafar has shared a lovable reaction to Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit shaking a leg on his hit song ‘Sun Re Sajaniya’ in a viral video.

Earlier this week, the Indian film star uploaded a video on Instagram of her dance to Ali Zafar's celebrated song. Her fans received the choreography well and many applauded the great bond between the two celebrities.

"Tumse hi humko pyaar hai," captioned Madhuri.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Ali Zafar has now shared a video wherein he can be seen expressing happiness over it, with beautiful gestures.  

Ali Zafar releases new Punjabi song 08:57 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

Revered Pakistani singer Ali Zafar on Monday treated his millions of fans across the globe with a new song bop that is ...

More From This Category
‘Rukhsati’ – Maya Khan returns to acting ...
09:14 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Flood-hit Wahab Bugti returns to Coke Studio ...
08:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Reema Khan throws surprise birthday party for ...
08:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Syra Yousaf answers much-asked question about ...
05:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Srha Asghar calls for an end to body shaming
06:55 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Hira Mani reacts to viral meme with Naseem Shah
03:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit dancing to his hit song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
10:52 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr