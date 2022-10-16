Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 16, 2022

09:09 AM | 16 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 16, 2022
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October, 16, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 220.4 222.65
Euro EUR 217 219
UK Pound Sterling GBP 250 253
U.A.E Dirham AED 61 61.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 59 59.6
Australian Dollar AUD 137.44 138.69
Bahrain Dinar BHD 582.18 586.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.15 160.5
China Yuan CNY 30.52 30.77
Danish Krone DKK 28.76 29.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.7 28.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.66 2.74
Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 705.99 710.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.68 47.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 122.95 124.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.67 20.97
Omani Riyal OMR 568.55 573.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.14 60.64
Singapore Dollar SGD 152.72 154.02
Swedish Korona SEK 19.46 19.76
Swiss Franc CHF 219.09 220.84
Thai Bhat THB 5.76 5.88

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:44 AM | 15 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:45 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:06 AM | 12 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:19 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:13 AM | 10 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit dancing to his hit song 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
10:52 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr