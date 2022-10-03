Ali Zafar releases new Punjabi song

Revered Pakistani singer Ali Zafar on Monday treated his millions of fans across the globe with a new song bop that is sure to make everyone sway to its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody.

The Jhoom crooner uploaded his latest track Akhiyaan on all streaming platforms. Zafar's fans were undoubtedly mesmerized by the Larsha Pekhawar singer's soulful voice.

Lyrics to Zafar's Akhiyaan have been written in Punjabi. Akhiyaan is also been penned down, and sung by Zafar himself, and while the Sajania singer expects and hopes for the song to become trendy, netizens have already shown their appreciation on social media. Lyrics to Zafar's Akhiyaan have been written in Punjabi.

The Laila O Laila singer suggested netizens 'listen to the song at night with headphones to really enjoy the soulful music.'

Zafar also shared the news with his Instagram fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

On the work front, Zafar was awarded the Pride of Performance Award and expressed his wish to produce a feature film in Deosai, Pakistan.