Ali Zafar releases new Punjabi song

Noor Fatima
08:52 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Ali Zafar releases new Punjabi song
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Share

Revered Pakistani singer Ali Zafar on Monday treated his millions of fans across the globe with a new song bop that is sure to make everyone sway to its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody.

The Jhoom crooner uploaded his latest track Akhiyaan on all streaming platforms. Zafar's fans were undoubtedly mesmerized by the Larsha Pekhawar singer's soulful voice.

Lyrics to Zafar's Akhiyaan have been written in Punjabi. Akhiyaan is also been penned down, and sung by Zafar himself, and while the Sajania singer expects and hopes for the song to become trendy, netizens have already shown their appreciation on social media. Lyrics to Zafar's Akhiyaan have been written in Punjabi.

The Laila O Laila singer suggested netizens 'listen to the song at night with headphones to really enjoy the soulful music.' 

Zafar also shared the news with his Instagram fans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

On the work front, Zafar was awarded the Pride of Performance Award and expressed his wish to produce a feature film in Deosai, Pakistan.

'Are we sick?' asks Ali Zafar in note on moral ... 09:16 PM | 25 Sep, 2022

Talented Pakistani singer and songwriter Ali Zafar has penned a note on the current situation of the society. The Voh ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new ...
05:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar's workout video takes the internet by ...
08:20 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah shares belly dance video
12:09 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Syra Yousuf pays tribute to iconic singer Nazia ...
04:32 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist goes ...
03:59 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas highlights importance of mental ...
03:28 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar releases new Punjabi song
08:52 PM | 3 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr