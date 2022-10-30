PTI calls off all activities until tomorrow as TV reporter dies during long march

LAHORE – The PTI called off its activities in solidarity after a reporter passed away during the party's long march near Sadhoke on Sunday.

PTI leader Asad Umar said in a tweet that the march would now commence from Kamoke tomorrow (Monday).

Reacting to Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem's death, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he had “no words to express” sorrow over her death.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 30, 2022

Despite serious threats to his life, Khan came out of the container and stood with the people who were trying to rescue the reprorter, who fell from the container and was crushed under the container's wheels.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif too expressed grief over the death of Sadaf Naeem, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the incident. Extending his condolences to her family, Sharif praised Sadaf as a “dynamic and hardworking reporter”.

رپورٹر صدف نعیم کی لانگ مارچ کنٹینر سے گرنے سے ہلاکت پر شدید دکھ ہے۔ اندوہناک واقعے پر جتنا افسوس کیاجائے، کم ہے۔ اہل خانہ سے دلی تعزیت کرتے ہیں۔ صدف نعیم ایک متحرک اور محنتی رپورٹر تھیں۔ مرحومہ کی مغفرت اہل خانہ کے لئے صبر جمیل کی دعا کرتے ہیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 30, 2022

In another tragic incident on Sunday, a policeman posted in Muridke during PTI’s long march died due to cardiac arrest, the Punjab police said.

According to a statement issued by the Sheikhpura police spokesperson, constable Liaquat Ali was on duty as a driver at the PTI march when he died due to a heart attack. The statement added that Ali was father of three sons and a daughter and belonged to Sheikhupura’s Khanqah Dogran area.

Earlier, the third day of the PTI long march began from Sheikhupura district’s Muridke, as motorised caravan of former ruling party moved to different destinations in the country's most populous region Punjab.

On Saturday, the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march comes to an end near Ferozwala, and today PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants as the marchers will head to Gujranwala after passing through Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoki, and Morr Aiman Abad.

Meanwhile, stern measures were made for the security of long march participants.

PTI Chief’s absence from Long March 2.0 fuels speculations

On Saturday, the ousted prime minister disappeared from the long march after sunset giving rise to speculations that he left to attend a crucial meeting in the provincial capital.

Later, in a tweet Khan quashed rumors, revealing that he returned to Lahore as they had already decided to not move at night. The defiant politician also took oaths from his supporters to always abide by the Constitution.

Earlier, security czar Rana Sanaullah ‘exposed’ an audio call recording between PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur and a person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.

Interior Minister said that the PTI chief is planning to stage bloodshed, and his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence, alleging that the former PM wants to lead Pakistan into chaos.