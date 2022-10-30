New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most dangerous' bridge in northern Pakistan
Lollywood actress, fashion icon and singer Ayesha Omar is much more than just a sophisticated person.
The 41-year-old is an avid thrill seeker who has left her contemporaries behind with her daring adventures.
The Mera Dard Bayzuban actress is currently vacationing in ethereal and scenic destinations in northern areas of Pakistan and her Instagram is taking away all the attention with her jaw-dropping posts and pictures.
The Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2 actress was recently seen walking across one of the most dangerous wooden bridges in Pakistan, the Hussaini Hanging Bridge.
Located in Hunza, the bridge is considered the most dangerous bridge resting at a height of 100ft from the river bed, and consisting of 472 wooden planks. The Hussaini Bridge is about 660 feet in length.
Omar dared to cross one of the most sought-after tourist attractions effortlessly, stunning netizens beyond their imagination when she stepped onto the massive planks.
Omar was lauded by netizens and her industry peers for showing remarkable courage.
On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Phir Bulbulay, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat and Habs.
