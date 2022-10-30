Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures from US vacation

Noor Fatima
10:35 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures from US vacation
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's favourite couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari has won hearts once again with their PDA-filled pictures from their US vacation.

The duo was recently spotted in New York City, touring around the iconic skyscrapers, urban parks, Broadway shows, yellow taxis, vibrant arts scenes, and of course, the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Na Katro Pankh Mere actress and the Shahrukh Ki Saliyan actor have been treating their fans not only with their scintillating pictures but also glimpses into their romantic life. 

Clad in a hot pink blazer and shorts with a tank top, and dainty jewellery, the Mere Khudaya diva made a fashion statement, while Ali resorted to a casual look with denim paired with a black sweatshirt and a jacket. The coupe posed for the camera while being completely in love.

Quoting The Notorious B.I.G., the Mr. Shamim actress wrote, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”

On the work front, Saboor's recent works include Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil, to name a few.

Ali, on the other hand, was seen in Dikhawa, Gustakh, Kasa-e-Dil, Dil Tanha Tanha, Rang Mahal and Bebaak.

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari set couple goals in new ... 06:16 PM | 16 Oct, 2022

The power couple of Lollywood, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, is back with their heartwarming and adorable vacation ...

More From This Category
New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most ...
08:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Hareem Shah goes public about circumstances ...
11:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
World's fastest rollercoaster ride inaugurated in ...
11:51 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Karan Johar watches "The Legend of Maula Jatt" in ...
04:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Tiktoker Areeka Haq leaves fans stunned with ...
12:18 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Merub Ali arranges surprise birthday party for ...
11:44 PM | 29 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most dangerous' bridge in northern Pakistan
08:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr