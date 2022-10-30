Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share PDA-filled pictures from US vacation

Lollywood's favourite couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari has won hearts once again with their PDA-filled pictures from their US vacation.

The duo was recently spotted in New York City, touring around the iconic skyscrapers, urban parks, Broadway shows, yellow taxis, vibrant arts scenes, and of course, the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Na Katro Pankh Mere actress and the Shahrukh Ki Saliyan actor have been treating their fans not only with their scintillating pictures but also glimpses into their romantic life.

Clad in a hot pink blazer and shorts with a tank top, and dainty jewellery, the Mere Khudaya diva made a fashion statement, while Ali resorted to a casual look with denim paired with a black sweatshirt and a jacket. The coupe posed for the camera while being completely in love.

Quoting The Notorious B.I.G., the Mr. Shamim actress wrote, “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”

On the work front, Saboor's recent works include Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar and Mushkil, to name a few.

Ali, on the other hand, was seen in Dikhawa, Gustakh, Kasa-e-Dil, Dil Tanha Tanha, Rang Mahal and Bebaak.