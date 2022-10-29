Rana Sanaullah ‘exposes’ PTI’s plan to bring weapons to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to bring armed men to the capital city in guise of its long march in order to trigger clashes between protesters and security officials, saying such situation would cause bloodshed.

PTI Chaiman Imran Khan launched long march from Lahore on Friday to press his demand from snap elections in the country as he is not ready to recognise the incumbent government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who came into power after Khan was removed as country’s PM through no-confidence motion in April this year.

In a press conference, the interior minister played an alleged audio of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur in which he is purportedly discussing a plan to bring men and weapons to Islamabad.

In the audio clip, Gandapur can be purportedly heard instructing the unidentified person on a call to gather the “men and stuff [guns and ammunition]” at a location near the Islamabad airport.

Audio leak of PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur bringing guns and men from an unknown person.#DGISIrevealedTheTruth#خُونی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/gsza7Bdp8f — Malik Zeeshan Hussain (@MalikZeshanPPP) October 29, 2022

While referring to the leaked audio, Sanaullah said that Imran Khan did not intend to hold a peaceful protest at specific locations in the capital city.

He just wanted to drop bodies, clashes with security officials and violence in the city. He vowed that the government will take all possible measures to save lives and properties of citizens.

Sanaullah also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take action against Gandapur and arrest the unidentified person.