Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari arrested by anti-corruption body

LAHORE – The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Saturday arrested former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazar in Lahore.

The arrest of defiant leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was confirmed his cousin Shabab Mazari, who said that the former deputy speaker was visiting his grandfather at a hospital to inquire after his health when he was arrested.

Reports said that Dost Mazari has been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres land grabbing case.

More to follow...