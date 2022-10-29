Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari arrested by anti-corruption body

09:22 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Saturday arrested former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazar in Lahore.

The arrest of defiant leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was confirmed his cousin Shabab Mazari, who said that the former deputy speaker was visiting his grandfather at a hospital to inquire after his health when he was arrested. 

Reports said that Dost Mazari has been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres land grabbing case.

More to follow...

