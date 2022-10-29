Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari arrested by anti-corruption body
09:22 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Saturday arrested former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mohammad Mazar in Lahore.
The arrest of defiant leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was confirmed his cousin Shabab Mazari, who said that the former deputy speaker was visiting his grandfather at a hospital to inquire after his health when he was arrested.
Reports said that Dost Mazari has been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres land grabbing case.
More to follow...
- Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari arrested by ...09:22 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
-
- Rana Sanaullah ‘exposes’ PTI’s plan to bring weapons to ...08:05 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan terms ISI, ISPR DGs presser as 'lies and half-truths'07:41 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
-
- Feroze Khan launches his Youtube channel04:53 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan's Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m04:34 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- 'Tich Button' gets a new release date amidst controversies06:46 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022