ENGvNZ: England beat New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash

08:15 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
ENGvNZ: England beat New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash
Source: ICC (Twitter)
BRISBANE – England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in the T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday.

As England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first, they set a 180-run target for New Zealand at the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, the New Zealand team could make only 159 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Kiwis have been the most confident dominant force in Group 1 and were settled on the top until Tuesday with two feats from three games at the ongoing cricket carnival.

On the other hand, Butler led squad kickstarted their campaign with a convincing win over Afghanistan, but faced humiliation against Ireland.

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bollywood actress, her children injured in Canada car accident
08:01 PM | 1 Nov, 2022

