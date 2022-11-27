Bollywood's rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' sends internet into frenzy

Twitterati has found yet another reason to keep them entertained during the chilly winters, this time creating memes on Bollywood's unbearable covers and renditions of cult-classic music.

With a number of talented singers, internationally acclaimed music composers, and innumerable awards, B-town is yet to seek Twitterati's forgiveness for butchering Abrar-ul-Haq’s Nach Punjaban, and if that wasn't enough, South Asia's pop princess Naiza Hassan's Aap Jaisa Koi found itself next in line.

For starters, a song from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero featuring Khurrana and Indian actress Malaika Arora broke the internet. The pair twirled and danced to the catchy disco beats of the 1980s.

For those unversed, Aap Jaisa Koi was originally sung by Hassan for Zeenat Aman’s film Qurbani.

The official music video's 6.9 million views are no match for the plethora of memes garnered by the cringe-inducing rendition.

The audacity to remix aap jaisa koi ???? — N (@NuhaNjb) November 26, 2022

another masterpiece being copied by bollywood anyways this will always remain unmatched >> https://t.co/QQzfRulEYK pic.twitter.com/82lPZ9wC1C — waliya (@waliyasayss) November 26, 2022

Just watched Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye's remake and I am so sorry Zeenat Aman and Nazia Hassan we failed you — Eshan (@eshanwithane) November 26, 2022

Yet another murder of an iconic song.#AapJaisaKoi remake is just feels like eating meghna biryani with nutella. pic.twitter.com/rJbEk6EYn9 — Raveena Gohil (@GohilRaveena) November 26, 2022

nazia hassan songs are v personal to me esp. aap jaisa koi - y'all need to stop digging your claws into every iconic song & ruin it for the public! the newer version does not even have the charm or the vibe! they have completely ruined the song! t-series needs to be held back! — m ✨ | hbd sidhs ???? (@GirlBerryman) November 26, 2022

Aap Jaisa Koi has been corrupted!!!!! Honestly Bollywood needs to stop w remixes i will die if they come for farida khanum next ok pls nO stfu — Priyal Verma (@realljuice) November 26, 2022

TSeries walo ko jahannam me bhi jagah na mile the ruined aap jaisa koi.. Nazia Hassan must be throwing up above there — S ???????? (@dearchappal) November 26, 2022

one more song spoiled.....aap jaisa koi zindagi main aaye — Submissive Slave (@sub_slave2786) November 26, 2022

i just accidentally heard aap jaisa koi remix and i’m questioning the purpose of my existence — ???? (@aphrcdeityy) November 26, 2022

@tanishkbagchi and Bhushan Kumar should be jailed for life got destroying all the old nostalgic song. #AapJaisaKoi https://t.co/9UdX7MVUS3 — Mayank Madhur (@KanganaMayank) November 27, 2022

The upcoming film boasts an ensemble cast of Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart, Alexander Garcia, and Rachit Jadoun. The film is slated for a release on December 2 in theatres across India.