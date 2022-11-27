Bollywood's rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' sends internet into frenzy

Noor Fatima
06:42 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Bollywood's rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' sends internet into frenzy
Twitterati has found yet another reason to keep them entertained during the chilly winters, this time creating memes on Bollywood's unbearable covers and renditions of cult-classic music.

With a number of talented singers, internationally acclaimed music composers, and innumerable awards, B-town is yet to seek Twitterati's forgiveness for butchering Abrar-ul-Haq’s Nach Punjaban, and if that wasn't enough, South Asia's pop princess Naiza Hassan's Aap Jaisa Koi found itself next in line. 

For starters, a song from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film An Action Hero featuring Khurrana and Indian actress Malaika Arora broke the internet. The pair twirled and danced to the catchy disco beats of the 1980s.

For those unversed, Aap Jaisa Koi was originally sung by Hassan for Zeenat Aman’s film Qurbani.

The official music video's 6.9 million views are no match for the plethora of memes garnered by the cringe-inducing rendition.   

The upcoming film boasts an ensemble cast of Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart, Alexander Garcia, and Rachit Jadoun. The film is slated for a release on December 2 in theatres across India.

