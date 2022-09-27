China reacts to US remarks about debt relief for flood-hit Pakistan

BEIJING – China said that the US should do something real and beneficial for the people of Pakistan instead of passing unwarranted criticism against Beijing-Islamabad cooperation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated this while responding to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks that Pakistan should seek debt relief from China.

“Since the floods hit the country, China has rushed to Pakistan’s aid as its genuine friend and brother in times of need. The Chinese government has provided 400 million RMB worth of humanitarian assistance and China’s civil society has also lent a helping hand. We will continue to do our utmost to help the Pakistani people overcome the floods and rebuild their homes at an early date,” he said.

China and Pakistan have had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people know it best.

Instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, the US side might as well do something real and beneficial for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the US state secretary and Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting in Washington.

“I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructure so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods,” Blinken told Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.