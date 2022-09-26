US Ambassador Donald Blome says devastation caused by Pakistan floods is ‘shocking’

LAHORE — US Ambassador Donald Blome said on Monday the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan was ‘shocking’.

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by US Consul General William K. Makaneole at Avari, Blome said, “I recently visited flood affected areas and the devastation is shocking.”

Referring to people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and the United States, Blome said, “Tens of thousands of Pakistanis have travelled to the US, and a record [number of] Pakistani students travelled to the US this year. We are looking to resolve issues of Pakistani people that matter most like investment and trade.”

Speaking earlier, US Consul General Makaneole said, “Welcome to Ambassador Donald Blome on his first trip. For those who don’t know, Ambassador Blome arrived here in Islamabad to take role as Chief representative.

“I have been here for a year now, and during this time, I’ve discovered that this country has lot to offer, with culture and cuisines.

“For the people coming from the world, you’ll be going to learn the most as we are celebrating 75th anniversary of Pak-US ties.

“People to people interactions are the foundation between the relationship between the two countries.

“The United States has committed nearly $55 million in assistance to support the people who were affected by worst flooding. My heart goes out to all people affected by the worst flooding.”

"We are pleased to announce an additional 2 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to support UNHCR's flood response in 🇵🇰." -DB #AmbBlome @StatePRM is helping @Refugees rebuild communities & providing lifesaving items to Pakistanis & Afghan refugees. https://t.co/WDBa8jlwSb pic.twitter.com/M1OLzA5fDq — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) September 19, 2022

Highlighting the partnership between the two sides, the consul general said the United States was Pakistan’s largest export market. “Here in Punjab, partnership is strong as over 55 pc of textile companies turned to American cotton for cloth manufacturing,” he said.

“In the year 2021, the two-way trade soared to $5.3 billion, just one of the examples showing how trade ties grew between the two sides,” the US diplomat said.

He said, “Many of Pakistani people are studying in the United States, most from Punjab, and this will be the generation that will carry this partnership further.”

“Since 2002, we have provided $1.6 million to conserve sites in this area, including the preservation of historical structures on the south side of Wazir Khan Mosque, which will continue to boost this area as a prominent tourist destination.” -DB #AmbBlome #AFCP 2/3 pic.twitter.com/tJDwemqiQd — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) September 26, 2022

Blome also visited LUMS Energy Institute (LEI) and heritage sites in the Walled City of Lahore.