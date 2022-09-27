Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 27, 2022
08:32 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236
|238.5
|Euro
|EUR
|224
|226.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|247.2
|249.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|63.7
|64.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|62.05
|62.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|156.55
|156.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|637.18
|641.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|176.09
|177.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.74
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|31.22
|31.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.51
|30.86
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.01
|3.09
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.5
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|773.95
|778.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.84
|53.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|140.09
|141.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.35
|23.65
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|622.61
|627.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|65.85
|66.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|166.47
|168.77
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|22.16
|22.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.19
|245.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- Ex-Pakistan lawmaker Jamshed Dasti arrested in Rawalpindi10:05 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
- US pledges another $10mn under food security for Pakistan09:32 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan gunfight: ISPR09:05 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 September 202207:20 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
Rihanna gears up to headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime 2023
10:29 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Hareem Shah's casino video goes viral08:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- First Pakistani woman joins Koenigsegg Automotives09:05 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Mawra Hocane calls Pakistan a "playground for murderers" following ...09:34 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022