Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 27, 2022
Web Desk
08:32 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 236 238.5
Euro EUR 224 226.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 247.2 249.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 63.7 64.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 62.05 62.6
Australian Dollar AUD 156.55 156.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 637.18 641.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 176.09 177.44
China Yuan CNY 33.74 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 31.22 31.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.51 30.86
Indian Rupee INR 3.01 3.09
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.5
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 773.95 778.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.84 53.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 140.09 141.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.35 23.65
Omani Riyal OMR 622.61 627.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 65.85 66.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 166.47 168.77
Swedish Korona SEK 22.16 22.46
Swiss Franc CHF 244.19 245.95
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

