Gold price increases by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to sparkle on second consecutive day as per tola price surged by Rs2,300 to reach Rs209,900 on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs1,973 to settle at Rs178,241.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price increased by $10 to close at $197.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.