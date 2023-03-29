Pakistan exits European Union’s ‘List of High-Risk Third Countries’

KARACHI – In a major development for crisis-hit Pakistan, European Commission has removed the South Asian nation from the 'List of High-Risk Third Countries'.
In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce said European Authorities have removed Islamabad from the list of those countries which have strategic deficiencies in the Anti Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime that pose a significant threat to their financial system.
Citizens and business community members will no longer be subjected to “Enhanced Customer Due Diligence” by the regional body's legal and economic operators after the relief.
An important positive step for 🇵🇰!👏— EUPakistan (@EUPakistan) March 29, 2023
In line with last year's FATF decision,the 🇪🇺 EU has decided to remove 🇵🇰 from its list of countries with high risk regarding money laundering & financing of terrorism.@RKionka @HinaRKhar @BBhuttoZardari https://t.co/RIXpTtRfam
The exclusion from the list would add to the comfort level of the European economic operators and be likely to ease the cost and time of legal and financial transactions by Pakistani entities and individuals in the EU, the statement said.
Islamabad was placed on the infamous list back in 2018, after which several regulatory restrictions were imposed on the country.
Meanwhile, the development is commended by politicians as Pakistani exporters will get more space in the European Union.
The fifth most populous country, which is suffering the worst financial crisis, managed to escape Financial Action Task Force (FATF) global money laundering watch list.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.25
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.37
|762.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.07
|41.47
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.52
|934.52
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.59
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.76
|744.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
