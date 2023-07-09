Search

Prime Minister Laptop 2023 Specs

04:25 PM | 9 Jul, 2023
Prime Minister Laptop 2023 Specs
The government of Pakistan has revealed the specifications of the laptops being given under the Prime Minister (PM) Laptop Scheme 2023.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has recently relaunched the programme for distribution of laptops among meritorious students and informed that apart from the 100,000 laptops approved for the previous financial year, and he also get another 100,000 laptops approved for the current fiscal year.

The latest update from the government revealed that students will get Lenovo Laptop with latest specifications. The machine got Core i5 processor of 11/12th generation, and is loaded with 8GB Ram and it comes with 256GB SSD.

PM Laptop Full Specifications

How can I get a laptop by PM laptop scheme?

Applicants eligible for the laptops need to register themselves online at the web portal. Here’s the link https://pmyp.gov.pk/

What is the eligibility criteria for PM laptop scheme?

Students must have a valid CNIC or B-Form number.

Students must be enrolled by December 31, 2022, and not before the duration under this table.

Laptops under the PM Youth laptop scheme will be purely distributed on a merit basis.

The government will decide to share as per university enrollment, and the laptop quota for each degree programme.

Balochistan quota has been 14 percent, and 14,000 laptops will be distributed in the sparsely populated region. The remaining 86,000 laptops will be allocated to public sector HEIs in accordance with their enrollment preferences.

