Is this Pervez Musharraf pictured with Sanjay Dutt?
Web Desk
03:46 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Is this Pervez Musharraf pictured with Sanjay Dutt?
Source: @mushtaqminhas (Twitter)
Share

DUBAI – A recent picture of former Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has gone viral on social media.

The image of Musharraf and Indian actor has left the netizens guessing the place and some have come forward with guesses that the meeting took place at a gym in the Emirate of Dubai, where the ex-President lives in self-exile.

However, the meeting has not been confirmed or denied independently. In the aforementioned picture, the former president can be seen in a wheelchair while Dutt is pointing towards something.

The picture has not been posted from the official accounts of Pervez Musharraf and the Bollywood actor and no statement has also been issued in this regard by any of them.

However, a senior PML-N leader and former AJK minister Mushtaq Minhas also shared the same photo.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2 as the antagonist Adheera. He will also be seen in Shamshera.

Back in 2021, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner with Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar in Dubai.

PAKvIND: Sanjay Dutt lands in Dubai for ... 06:05 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

Pakistanis and Indians have been obsessed with cricket and admirably so the masses and celebrities alike can be spotted ...

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif’s new beach photos go viral
04:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Fawad Khan's absence from Ms Marvel's trailer ...
05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig trolled over ...
01:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Religious ministry receives complaints against ...
11:56 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics ...
11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks ...
04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif’s new beach photos go viral
04:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr