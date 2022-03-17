Is this Pervez Musharraf pictured with Sanjay Dutt?

DUBAI – A recent picture of former Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has gone viral on social media.

The image of Musharraf and Indian actor has left the netizens guessing the place and some have come forward with guesses that the meeting took place at a gym in the Emirate of Dubai, where the ex-President lives in self-exile.

However, the meeting has not been confirmed or denied independently. In the aforementioned picture, the former president can be seen in a wheelchair while Dutt is pointing towards something.

The picture has not been posted from the official accounts of Pervez Musharraf and the Bollywood actor and no statement has also been issued in this regard by any of them.

However, a senior PML-N leader and former AJK minister Mushtaq Minhas also shared the same photo.

یہ بھی کبھی ڈی چوک پر مکے لہرایا کرتے تھے pic.twitter.com/i1Sa3bkoST — Mushtaq Minhas (@mushtaqminhas) March 16, 2022

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2 as the antagonist Adheera. He will also be seen in Shamshera.

Back in 2021, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner with Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar in Dubai.