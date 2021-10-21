PAKvIND: Sanjay Dutt lands in Dubai for high-octane T20 World Cup clash
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
PAKvIND: Sanjay Dutt lands in Dubai for high-octane T20 World Cup clash
Share

Pakistanis and Indians have been obsessed with cricket and admirably so the masses and celebrities alike can be spotted brimming with joy and enthusiasm during the cricket season.

Now, as the Pak-India match in the T20 World Cup nears, the cricket buffs and celebrities alike are anticipating the mega clash. The upcoming match has been the talk of the town lately.

According to details, celebrities have started arriving in Dubai for the electrifying battle. Indian superstar Sanjay Dutt has arrived in the UAE to watch the traditional rivals play.

Moreover, Dutt's pictures with Pakistani cricketer and former ICC president Zaheer Abbas, Circlive Lloyd and other officials have also stormed the internet.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play against each other on October 24 in Dubai. The match kicks off the Super-12 stage for both teams, and quite a lot of buzz has been created around it.

Keeping in view the animosity between the two countries, the internet has been ablaze with speculations regarding the final showdown. Moreover, the political tension among Pak-Indo will also bring in a certain risk factor to the game.

T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Pakistan in ... 11:44 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

DUBAI – South Africa edged out Pakistan by six wickets in a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on ...

More From This Category
Bollywood star Ananya Panday summoned in Cruise ...
04:58 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
'Begum Shak Karti Hey' – Saba Qamar and Abrar ...
02:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen wins hearts as she recites ...
02:32 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam glow at their ...
01:11 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Narcotics agency raids SRK's bungalow as ...
12:06 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Ali Azmat slammed for indecent remarks about ...
05:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood star Ananya Panday summoned in Cruise Drugs Party case
04:58 PM | 21 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr