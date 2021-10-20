T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Pakistan in warm-up match

DUBAI – South Africa edged out Pakistan by six wickets in a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 186/6 in 20 overs, with South Africa chasing down the target in the last ball of the game.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan, who will face archrivals India in the opening game of their campaign in Dubai on October 24, defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday.

South Africa, on the other hand, comfortably defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs in their previous warm-up clash on Monday.

Pakistan will be looking to win their second T20 World Cup title next month while South Africa will eye their maiden triumph.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan.

The game was part of the World Cup preparations, while the two sides had won their respective first matches.

The national squad will fly to Abu Dhabi from Dubai at 2 pm (PST) ahead of the match, scheduled to start at 6 pm (GST).

Earlier, Shaheens attended an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground which was attended by Babar Azam, along with senior players.

In the first warm-up match, Pakistan had an impressive seven-wicket win over Windies as spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan conceded just 13 runs off their five combined overs.

Skipper Babar Azam was in form as he scored 50 (41), while Fakhar Zaman slammed 46 from 24 balls as they wrapped up the win in the 16th over. The bowling side also put up a strong showing against defending champions.

Meanwhile, Proteas players defended the 146-run target against Afghanistan.

Pakistani Squad

Babar Azam (cap), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz/Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim/Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi