Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig trolled over recent viral video

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as the newlyweds continue to exude dreamy couple goal vibes to the world.

From adorable honeymoon videos to dancing their heart out at a family wedding, Jafry and Baig are setting new standards with their adorable relationship and romantic moments.

This time around, Baig took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she give a sneak peek of her new stylist aka husband Shahveer who makes sure to take care of her beautiful black hair.

"The secret behind my hair", captioned Baig while hilariously calling her husband her hairstylist.

Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming them for posting their private moments on public platforms.

Shahveer’s wife Ayesha Baig is a fashion designer by profession. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony this year.

On the work front, Jafry has stepped into acting with his debut web series “Barwaan Khiladi” co-starring Danyal Zafar and Kinza Hashmi.