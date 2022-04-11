Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar's latest clicks storm the internet
Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and the beautiful diva Syra Yousuf have emerged as fans' favourites because of their stunning photoshoots and sizzling chemistry.
The Mera Naseeb actor and the Parey Hut Love actor are great friends offscreen and are often spotted together having fun.
Recently, the Project Ghazi star was spotted in Express TV’s Ramazan special game show “Khel Kay Jeet” which is hosted by Munawar. Their alluring pictures are going viral online and fans are loving their amazing chemistry.
On the work front, Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar are being praised for their spectacular performance in the drama serial Sinf e Aahan.
