Saba Qamar, Wahaj Ali become Marvel heroes

After MCU casted Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat in the series, Ms Marvel, Pakistani audience has been imagining their favourite stars in Marvel avatars. Thanks to the cutting-edge technology and easily accessible AI, many social media users have made their dreams turn to reality.
From reimagining historical places to political figures turning into rockstars, AI has done it all, and if that can be done, why not produce Saba Qamar and Wahaj Ali's avenger avatar?
A social media user recently shared the two actors dressed as MCU's iconic characters; Qamar as Ironheart and Ali in a cyborg-looking armor.
The Fraud diva also reposted the AI generated avatar on her Instagram story.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
