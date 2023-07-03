Saba Qamar, Wahaj Ali become Marvel heroes

After MCU casted Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat in the series, Ms Marvel, Pakistani audience has been imagining their favourite stars in Marvel avatars. Thanks to the cutting-edge technology and easily accessible AI, many social media users have made their dreams turn to reality.

From reimagining historical places to political figures turning into rockstars, AI has done it all, and if that can be done, why not produce Saba Qamar and Wahaj Ali's avenger avatar?

A social media user recently shared the two actors dressed as MCU's iconic characters; Qamar as Ironheart and Ali in a cyborg-looking armor.

The Fraud diva also reposted the AI generated avatar on her Instagram story.