Pakistani girl, 12, wins big in Bangkok Taekwondo championship

In a proud moment for Pakistan, a 12-year-old girl named Ayesha Ayaz from Swat won medals in the Under-12 category in the International Taekwondo Championship.

In the 42kg category, Ayaz defeated players three opponents from different countries, and bagged one silver and two bronze medals.

Ayaz, who hails from Mingora performed splendid in the 6-Hero International Taekwondo Championship held in Bangkok. She won the silver medal while the bronze medal was won in the pomace category.

The event was attended by twenty two hundred athletes from 40 different countries.

Ayaz was the only participant from KPK (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) the Pakistani team that went to Thailand.

Ayaz also won a gold medal at the Al-Fujria International event in Dubai earlier this year, including a total of seven medals she has won at the international level.

Recently, a fourteen-member Pakistan taekwondo team was announced to represent the country in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (China) from September 23.

Out of fourteen, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will sponsor 10 while the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will look after the travelling expenses of the rest of the four members.