Search

Sports

Pakistani girl, 12, wins big in Bangkok Taekwondo championship

Noor Fatima 11:32 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
Pakistani girl, 12, wins big in Bangkok Taekwondo championship

In a proud moment for Pakistan, a 12-year-old girl named Ayesha Ayaz from Swat won medals in the Under-12 category in the International Taekwondo Championship.

In the 42kg category, Ayaz defeated players three opponents from different countries, and bagged one silver and two bronze medals. 

Ayaz, who hails from Mingora performed splendid in the 6-Hero International Taekwondo Championship held in Bangkok. She won the silver medal while the bronze medal was won in the pomace category.

The event was attended by twenty two hundred athletes from 40 different countries. 

Ayaz was the only participant from KPK (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) the Pakistani team that went to Thailand.

Ayaz also won a gold medal at the Al-Fujria International event in Dubai earlier this year, including a total of seven medals she has won at the international level. 

Recently, a fourteen-member Pakistan taekwondo team was announced to represent the country in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (China) from September 23.

Out of fourteen, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will sponsor 10 while the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) will look after the travelling expenses of the rest of the four members.

Babar Azam becomes the youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Sports

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale ninth tallest peak Nanga Parbat

01:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide

11:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s young tennis sensation Huzaifa wins title in US

03:18 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Safeer Abid wins Gold at Special Olympics; takes Pakistan Golds tally to 10

08:34 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Pakistan wins 9 gold medals at Special World Games Athletics so far

10:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan wins hearts with his new video from Masjid al-Haram                

01:33 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

When will ACC release Asia Cup 2023 schedule?

11:43 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 3 July 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains massive recovery against dollar after IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.

During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.

Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 03, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: