Search

LifestyleSportsVideosViral

Ramiz Raja singing Bollywood song wins the internet

Noor Fatima 08:09 PM | 7 Aug, 2023
Ramiz Raja singing Bollywood song wins the internet
Source: Ramiz Raja (Instagram)

Who knew that the former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja could be such an effortless singer? The 60-year-old cricket commentator was recently seen humming an Indian song in his own voice that grabbed netizens' attention.

Currently in Sri Lanka for the Lankan Premier League (LPL), Raja paired up with Sri Lankans singer Yohani and crooned her popular song Manike Mage Hithe

For the unversed, Yohani is the ambassador of Lanka Premier League. In 2020, her song Manike Mege Hathe went viral all over the world and was eventually included in the Bollywood movie Thank God with a music video featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi.

The 35th Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board also sang another song of Kishore Kumar.

Several Twitter users applauded Raja for his singing skills.

The former PCB chairman is currently serving on the commentary panel for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) season four joined by Aamer Sohail, Roshan Abeysinghe, Russell Arnold, Scott Stiris, Frances Mackay, and HD Ackerman.

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja claps back at Indian reporter who tried to embarrass him after Asia Cup final

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WATCH — Shahnawaz Dahani's singing skills give competition to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

12:11 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's Dilawar Khan wins gold at World Martial Arts Games

10:31 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Mehwish Hayat's latest pictures sends internet into frenzy

08:11 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas's new dance video takes the internet by storm

08:30 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Sabeeka Imam sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

02:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Udh di Phiran – Bilal Saeed unveils official poster of upcoming song

05:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saba Qamar 'touched' after acquiring 10-year long residency Golden ...

09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7 August, 2023

09:02 AM | 7 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 7, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: