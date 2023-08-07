Ramiz Raja singing Bollywood song wins the internet

Who knew that the former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja could be such an effortless singer? The 60-year-old cricket commentator was recently seen humming an Indian song in his own voice that grabbed netizens' attention.

Currently in Sri Lanka for the Lankan Premier League (LPL), Raja paired up with Sri Lankans singer Yohani and crooned her popular song Manike Mage Hithe.

For the unversed, Yohani is the ambassador of Lanka Premier League. In 2020, her song Manike Mege Hathe went viral all over the world and was eventually included in the Bollywood movie Thank God with a music video featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi.

The 35th Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board also sang another song of Kishore Kumar.

Ramiz Raja showing his other talent today❣ pic.twitter.com/hBieEnixoT — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) August 5, 2023

Several Twitter users applauded Raja for his singing skills.

The former PCB chairman is currently serving on the commentary panel for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) season four joined by Aamer Sohail, Roshan Abeysinghe, Russell Arnold, Scott Stiris, Frances Mackay, and HD Ackerman.