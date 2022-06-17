Pakistani rabab player's version of ‘Mere Haath Mein’ wins hearts

The internet has discovered another hidden singing talent in Pakistani rabab who played a soulful rendition of Bollywood hit track, Mere Haath Mein, from the hit film Fanaa.

Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the netizens are loving the video and it has gone viral on social media. Siyal Khan shared his take on the popular number.

Mere hath mai tera hath ho. ???? pic.twitter.com/yFlUCpN32h — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) June 13, 2022

The video was posted on Twitter and the much-adored video has been watched over 191,000 times.

Apart from Mere Haath Mein, Khan, a budding singer, has also shared rabab versions of Gulabi Aankhain, Bella Ciao, Tujhay Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam and Coke Studio's banger Pasoori which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah also praised Pakistani rabab player, Siyal Khan’s rendition of ‘Mere Haath Mein’ from Fanaa.

