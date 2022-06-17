Pakistani rabab player's version of ‘Mere Haath Mein’ wins hearts
Share
The internet has discovered another hidden singing talent in Pakistani rabab who played a soulful rendition of Bollywood hit track, Mere Haath Mein, from the hit film Fanaa.
Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the netizens are loving the video and it has gone viral on social media. Siyal Khan shared his take on the popular number.
Mere hath mai tera hath ho. ???? pic.twitter.com/yFlUCpN32h— Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) June 13, 2022
The video was posted on Twitter and the much-adored video has been watched over 191,000 times.
Apart from Mere Haath Mein, Khan, a budding singer, has also shared rabab versions of Gulabi Aankhain, Bella Ciao, Tujhay Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam and Coke Studio's banger Pasoori which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.
Lollywood actress Ushna Shah also praised Pakistani rabab player, Siyal Khan’s rendition of ‘Mere Haath Mein’ from Fanaa.
View this post on Instagram
Shehzad Roy's hilarious video breaks the internet 06:59 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Pakistani rockstar Shehzad Roy is a popular face amongst the masses as the singer-songwriter has made his name through ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
-
-
-
- Sister reveals what caused vlogger Hina Daniyal's sudden death03:44 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022