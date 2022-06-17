Saba Qamar charms fans with new BTS video

Web Desk
04:46 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar charms fans with new BTS video
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style, stylish looks and quick wit.

This time around, the Baaghi star shared a behind the scene clip with co-actor Mehmood Aslam as the duo share a fun banter.

The aforementioned video is proof that the Cheekh star is a foodie to the core but she maintains her fitness through various diets. Qamar and the Bublay star's off-screen relationship is surely heartwarming and leaves fans amused.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

Saba Qamar finally discloses her wedding plans 08:19 PM | 12 May, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new sizzling photos ...
04:03 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter ...
03:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Pakistani rabab player's version of ‘Mere Haath ...
04:23 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Sister reveals what caused vlogger Hina Daniyal's ...
03:44 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Boiler Room announces first-ever broadcast from ...
03:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Trailer of Shaan Shahid’s Zarrar is out now 
12:01 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar charms fans with new BTS video
04:46 PM | 17 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr