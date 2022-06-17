Saba Qamar charms fans with new BTS video

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style, stylish looks and quick wit.

This time around, the Baaghi star shared a behind the scene clip with co-actor Mehmood Aslam as the duo share a fun banter.

The aforementioned video is proof that the Cheekh star is a foodie to the core but she maintains her fitness through various diets. Qamar and the Bublay star's off-screen relationship is surely heartwarming and leaves fans amused.

On the work front, Saba Qamar will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.