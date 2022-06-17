Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi's new bold photos break the internet
Hande Subasi, who essayed the role of Aykiz Hatun, in the famed Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has won many hearts with her acting skills and unmatched beauty.
This time around, the Ertugrul actress left the fans stunned with new stunning pictures that she uploaded on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Turkey posted a plethora of clicks from her cousin's wedding and needless to say, the celebration was a festive affair. Hande looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white gown and tight bun.
