KIA Picanto latest prices in July 2023 in Pakistan

Web Desk 05:18 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
Source: KIA/website

LAHORE – KIA, the South Korean automaker, made its comeback in Pakistan in 2018 after a gap of nearly nine years, by partnering with Lucky Cement group.

Both companies signed the agreement under Automotive Development Policy 2016-2021. The Kia then launched four vehicles: three passengers and one commercial.

  • Picanto
  • Sportage
  • Carnival
  • K2700
  • Kia Picanto

KIA Picanto

KIA Picanto is a 5-door hatchback equipped with 1.0 liter MPI (998cc) and has 5-speed manual & 4-speed automatic transmission. The car produces maximum power of 69PS/ 6,200 rpm and the maximum torque of 9.6kg*m/ 3,500 rpm.4

The KIA Picanto completes 12–15 km per liter, which is much less than its rivals – Suzuki Wagon-R and Suzuki Cultus, with the same engine capacity.

Like other automakers, the company has also revised up the prices of its variants due to import restrictions imposed by the government amid shortage of dollars.

Latest Price of KIA Picanto

The price of KIA Picanto 2023 manual in Pakistan is available at Rs3,350,000 while the automatic version is available at Rs3,625,000. These prices of KIA Picanto in Pakistan are ex-factory.

