Man punches shark to save wife in Australia
Web Desk
04:16 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
Man punches shark to save wife in Australia
Share

SYDNEY - An Australian man has been hailed a “hero” after repeatedly punching a shark until it released his wife’s leg.

Police said the couple was surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, four hours north of Sydney, on Saturday morning when she was bitten twice and injured on her right leg.

“Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go,” police said in the statement.

Paramedics treated the 35-year-old at the beach before she was later airlifted to a major hospital for surgery.

One witness who was surfing nearby when the attack occurred called the man a “hero” for taking on what appeared to be a great white shark up to three meters (10 feet) long.

“He started laying into the shark because it wouldn’t let go,” Jed Toohey told the Daily Telegraph.

“He saved her life… He was really incredible.” 

The woman’s husband, Mark Rapley, played down his efforts, telling the newspaper he “did what anyone would have done in that moment”.

Australia has one of the world’s highest incidences of shark attacks and there have been five fatal ones in the country so far this year.

Just last month, a shark pulled a 10-year-old boy from a fishing boat off Tasmania. He survived after his father jumped in the water to save him.-AGENCIES

More From This Category
Man punches shark to save wife in Australia
04:16 PM | 16 Aug, 2020
China registers 19 new COVID-19 cases within 24 ...
11:25 AM | 16 Aug, 2020
Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US ...
05:40 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
India 'welcomes' normalisation of UAE-Israel ...
08:34 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Turkey's Erdogan warns to cut off ties with UAE ...
07:09 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Palestinian President denounces' Israel-UAE deal ...
11:09 AM | 14 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr