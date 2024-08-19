CDA decides to take help of cats to eliminate rats in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to take help of hunting cats to get rid of rats in the Parliament House.
Reports said the authority has allocated a budget of Rs1.2 million for this purpose. Furthermore, special windows with nets will be installed to trap the rats. The CDA will also seek the services of the private sector for rat control.
The infestation of rats is due to the ceilings in the Parliament House. The rodents are causing damage in various departments of the Senate and the National Assembly, and have even chewed files in several parliamentary offices.
The spokesperson for the National Assembly stated that the CDA will take action to eliminate the rats.
In 2021, a woman lawmaker of Pakistan revealed she had been bitten by a rat inside her room at Parliament lodges.
Shahida Rehmani of Pakistan Peoples Party had then told local media that the government residences for Parliamentarians are infested with rodents as they keep scurrying around the place.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.