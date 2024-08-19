CDA decides to take help of cats to eliminate rats in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to take help of hunting cats to get rid of rats in the Parliament House.

Reports said the authority has allocated a budget of Rs1.2 million for this purpose. Furthermore, special windows with nets will be installed to trap the rats. The CDA will also seek the services of the private sector for rat control.

The infestation of rats is due to the ceilings in the Parliament House. The rodents are causing damage in various departments of the Senate and the National Assembly, and have even chewed files in several parliamentary offices.

The spokesperson for the National Assembly stated that the CDA will take action to eliminate the rats.

In 2021, a woman lawmaker of Pakistan revealed she had been bitten by a rat inside her room at Parliament lodges.

Shahida Rehmani of Pakistan Peoples Party had then told local media that the government residences for Parliamentarians are infested with rodents as they keep scurrying around the place.