Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh 

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh.

The first Test will be played from Wednesday, August 21, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan will field a combination of four fast bowlers, with Shan Masood leading the team for the first time in a home series.

The playing XI includes Shan Masood (Captain), Saud Shakeel (Vice Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan cricket team for the first time. Pakistan has played 13 Tests against Bangladesh, winning 12, with one match ending in a draw.