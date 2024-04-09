Latest update on passport delivery during Eid holidays in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport has decided to continue the passport delivery services during the Eidul Fitr holidays across the country.

Director General Mustafa Jamal Kazi, according to media reports, has issued instructions in this regard. He said that the passport delivery counters at all regional office will remain open during the Eid holidays from April 10 to 14 to facilitate the customers.

The office will operate from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm during these holidays. The development comes as Hajj season 2024 is all set to begin from May and several pilgrims have submitted application to get new passport.

The federal government has announced four public holidays on the account of Eidul Fitr from April 10 to 13.

Lately, several applicants had complained of delay in issuance of passport due to shortage of lamination paper. However the matter, as per the officials, has been resolved to resume passport delivery on time.

Passport Fee Structure in Pakistan

Last month, the directorate general announced whooping increase in passport fee. The normal category fee for 36-page passport with five-year validity has been increased to Rs4,500 from previous Rs3,000. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs7,500 from Rs5,000.

The fee for passport with 10-year validity has been increased to Rs6,700 from Rs4,500 after an increase of Rs2,200. The urgent fee has been jacked up to Rs11,200 from previous Rs7,500.

The normal fee for 72-page passport with five year validity has been increased to Rs8,200 while new urgent fee has been fixed as Rs13,500.

After the latest revision, the normal fee for 100-page passport stands at Rs12,400 and urgent fee Rs20,200.