Fast track passport fee schedule in Pakistan April 2024 update

LAHORE – Pakistani citizens who want to get their new passport within just two working days can avail the fast track option offered by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.
Information available on the DGI&P’s official website says passport will be delivered within 48 hours of submitting the application.
The directorate has expanded the Fast Track Passport Service across 14 more cities, in addition to 7 major cities previously. Now this service is available in following 21 cities across Pakistan.
Islamabad
Rawalpindi
Lahore
Multan
Peshawar
Karachi
Quetta
Gujranwala
Faisalabad
Sialkot
Gujrat
Sheikhupura
Mandi-bahauddin
Narowal
Toba-Tek-Singh
Jhelum
Mardaan
Sukkur
Hyderabad
Pishin
Mastung
As of April 2024, the fee for the 36-page passport with five-year validity is Rs10,000 and Rs12,500 for 10-year validity.
The fee for 72-page passport with five-year validity stands Rs14,000 while it is Rs18,500 with 10-year validity.
The 100-page passport with five-year validity can be obtained by paying fee of Rs17,000 while citizens can pay Rs23,000 for the travel document with 10-year validity.
Passport is the only document that confirms the identity of the citizen abroad of the Republic of Pakistan, as well as, realizes his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.