Fast track passport fee schedule in Pakistan April 2024 update

LAHORE – Pakistani citizens who want to get their new passport within just two working days can avail the fast track option offered by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.

Information available on the DGI&P’s official website says passport will be delivered within 48 hours of submitting the application.

The directorate has expanded the Fast Track Passport Service across 14 more cities, in addition to 7 major cities previously. Now this service is available in following 21 cities across Pakistan.

Islamabad

Rawalpindi

Lahore

Multan

Peshawar

Karachi

Quetta

Gujranwala

Faisalabad

Sialkot

Gujrat

Sheikhupura

Mandi-bahauddin

Narowal

Toba-Tek-Singh

Jhelum

Mardaan

Sukkur

Hyderabad

Pishin

Mastung

Fast Track Passport Fee

As of April 2024, the fee for the 36-page passport with five-year validity is Rs10,000 and Rs12,500 for 10-year validity.

The fee for 72-page passport with five-year validity stands Rs14,000 while it is Rs18,500 with 10-year validity.

The 100-page passport with five-year validity can be obtained by paying fee of Rs17,000 while citizens can pay Rs23,000 for the travel document with 10-year validity.

Passport is the only document that confirms the identity of the citizen abroad of the Republic of Pakistan, as well as, realizes his/her right to exit from the country and entry into the country.