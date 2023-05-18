Ali Zafar turns 43: Watch the artist's finest works

Congratulations are in order for the Pakistani music industry's established singer-songwriter, Ali Zafar, who turned 43 today.

Ali Zafar, who is not only a singer but also a successful actor, model, producer, screenwriter, and painter, has contributed greatly to Lollywood and Bollywood, amassing millions of diehard fans.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Zafar was born to two professors at a renowned Pakistani university. Initially, the singer started out as a painter and an actor debuting in drama serials Kollege Jeans, Kanch Ke Par, and Landa Bazar. Later, Zafar pursued singing with Jugnuon Se Bhar De Aanchal for the 2003 film Shararat.

In the same year, he debuted as a musician with the album Huqa Pani, which was a success selling over 5,000,000 copies worldwide, winning several awards and nominations including the 2004 Lux Style Award for "Best Album" and the 2008 "Best Male Artist" award at the MTV awards.

From then on, Zafar has never looked back and inched closer to a successful career both in pop music and acting.

Ali Zafar and Bollywood

In Bollywood, Zafar debuted with Tere Bin Laden for which he was nominated for Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. Luv Ka The End, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Total Siyapaa, Kill Dil, and his most recent Dear Zindagi opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are some of his popular films. His recent Hindi songs include Tu Hi Hai and Taarefon Se from Dear Zindagi.

Madhubala, Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom, and Nakhriley are some of his other notable songs from Bollywood.

Ali Zafar in Lollywood

Back at home in Lollywood, Zafar began his acting career with Teefa in Trouble, and Khel Khel Mein, while he will be lending his voice to the upcoming animated film Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.

Ali Zafar and the Pakistani Music Industry

On the music scene, Zafar released Masty and Jhoom following the success of Huqa Pani, both commercially successful albums. In the Pakistani music industry, Zafar's Channo, Sajania, Jhoom, Tu Jaaney Na, Jab Sey Dekha Tujko, Chal Dil Meray, Ajj Din Vehre Vich, Jaan-e-Bahaaraan, and Julie are some of his most popular songs to date.

The Internet's favourite

The actor-singer, with his impeccable talent and vocal powerhouse, not only enjoys electrified crowds at concerts but also treats millions of fans on social media platforms. Having gained 5.8 million followers on Instagram alone, the singer decided to release another song on his birthday titled Chal Dil Mere.

The singer also reposted many birthday wishes from his fans across borders on Instagram stories and was overwhelmed with the amount of love he received on his big day.

Although Zafar stays in the news for his quirky remarks and antics, he was most recently scrutinized for entertaining Bollywood lyricist, Javed Akhtar, after the latter's anti-Pakistani remarks infuriated people across the country. Thankfully, Ali's graceful response saved the day.

Currently, Zafar is working on his recent project, Husn, which is a Sufi genre album.