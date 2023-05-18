Hania Aamir enthralls fans with her singing skills

Pakistani entertainment industry's budding actress, Hania Aamir has proven her mettle in many commercially successful drama serials and films.
She is an avid social media user who knows exactly how to make fans gush over them and make them drool with her flamboyance. This time the case was no different.
In a recent heartwarming moment, Aamir delighted her fans by sharing an endearing video on her Instagram. The clip showcased her exceptional talent as she beautifully covered Jimmy Khan's soulful track "Baarish." Adding to the charm of the performance, Nayel Wajahat joined her, skillfully strumming the ukulele and harmonizing with his melodious voice.
Her version was nothing short of captivating. Her emotive vocals and sincere delivery breathed new life into the song, resonating deeply with listeners. The video not only displayed her impressive vocal abilities but also showcased the chemistry and musical synchrony between Hania and Nayel.
"can everything please be as chill as this moment." captioned the Mere Humsafar diva.
The video quickly became a sensation on social media, garnering a flurry of positive comments and admiration from fans and fellow artists alike.
The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli and Mujhay Jeenay Du.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
