Hania Aamir enthralls fans with her singing skills

Maheen Khawaja 09:51 PM | 18 May, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment industry's budding actress, Hania Aamir has proven her mettle in many commercially successful drama serials and films.

She is an avid social media user who knows exactly how to make fans gush over them and make them drool with her flamboyance. This time the case was no different.

In a recent heartwarming moment, Aamir delighted her fans by sharing an endearing video on her Instagram. The clip showcased her exceptional talent as she beautifully covered Jimmy Khan's soulful track "Baarish." Adding to the charm of the performance, Nayel Wajahat joined her, skillfully strumming the ukulele and harmonizing with his melodious voice.

Her version was nothing short of captivating. Her emotive vocals and sincere delivery breathed new life into the song, resonating deeply with listeners. The video not only displayed her impressive vocal abilities but also showcased the chemistry and musical synchrony between Hania and Nayel.

"can everything please be as chill as this moment." captioned the Mere Humsafar diva.

The video quickly became a sensation on social media, garnering a flurry of positive comments and admiration from fans and fellow artists alike.

The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli and Mujhay Jeenay Du.  

Faizan Sheikh says his daughter could play a young Hania Aamir

The writer is a staff member.

