Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Pakistan targets terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan

05:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
Pakistan targets terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan carried out intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. 

“ The prime target of today’s operation was the terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which along with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, resulting in deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials,” read the statement. 

The latest attack took place on 16 March 2024 at a security post in Mir Ali in North Waziristan and claimed the lives of seven Pakistani soldiers, it added.

 Over the past two years, Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the interim Afghan government over the presence of terror outfits including TTP inside Afghanistan. These terrorists pose a grave threat to Pakistan’s security and have consistently used Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory. 

Pakistan accords prime importance to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. It has, therefore, always prioritized dialogue and cooperation to confront the terrorist threat. 

“We have repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and effective action to ensure that the Afghan soil is not used as a staging ground for terrorism against Pakistan. We have also called on them to deny safe havens to TTP and to hand over its leadership to Pakistan,” the foreign office said.

Pakistan has great respect for the people of Afghanistan. However, certain elements among those in power in Afghanistan are actively patronising TTP and using them as a proxy against Pakistan. Such an approach against a brotherly country, which stood with the people of Afghanistan through thick and thin, manifests shortsightedness. It ignores the support extended by Pakistan to the people of Afghanistan over the last several decades. We urge these elements in power to rethink the policy of siding with Khwarij terrorists shedding the blood of innocent Pakistanis and to make a clear choice to stand with the people of Pakistan.

Terrorist groups like TTP are a collective threat to regional peace and security. We fully realize the challenge Afghan authorities face in combating the threat posed by TTP. Pakistan would therefore continue to work towards finding joint solutions in countering terrorism and to prevent any terrorist organization from sabotaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

Pakistan hits out at Afghanistan over terrorists’ safe havens after Balochistan attacks

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Pakistan targets terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan

05:15 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Eid ul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan: check predictions, expected holiday ...

04:43 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Pakistan bans ministers, officers from staying at five-star hotels ...

03:23 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Fake NAB chairman arrested in Lahore

02:32 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment Grade 7 Math Paper 2024

01:03 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Eight militants including Waziristan attack perpetrator gunned down ...

Most viewed

09:42 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

200 Prize Bond March 2024 – Check Winners, Full Draw List here

11:22 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment Grade 6 Science Paper 2024

12:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 5 in Punjab 2024 - Class 5 Guess ...

10:49 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

9th Class English Guess Papers 2024

11:36 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Asif Razzaq Deenar, Leader of Tax Evasion Group, arrested in Karachi

12:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed's brother Najaf Hameed arrested: report

Advertisement

Latest

05:52 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Iqra Aziz’s Ramadan video sparks controversy 

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 18 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: