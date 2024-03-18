Search

Letters

Iqra Aziz's Ramadan video sparks controversy 

Web Desk
05:52 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
Iqra Aziz’s Ramadan video sparks controversy 

Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani television actress admired for her stunning beauty and remarkable talent, has been capturing immense praise and acclaim since her entry into the entertainment industry. 
Her debut came with Hum TV’s drama serial Mol, catapulting her to fame. However, it was her portrayal in the iconic Ramadan drama serial Suno Chanda that truly solidified her status as a household name. 
Among her notable works are Jhooti, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Raqeeb Se, Mannat Murad, Qurban, and her current project, Burns Road Kay Romeo and Juliet.
Recently, Iqra Aziz has been dedicating her time to her family, sharing glimpses of her Ramadan routine through daily vlogs. 
In these vlogs, the radiant Iqra Aziz showcases her preparation of Iftar and Sehri meals for her loved ones. 
However, a particular video from her vlog has sparked controversy on social media. 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sz7JOpY0aU&t=333s
In this footage, Iqra Aziz is seen breaking her fast in the midst of cooking in the kitchen, unable to join her family at the dining table due to time constraints.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

