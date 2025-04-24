Miseries of women workers in Pakistan

Written by: Daniyah Ahmed

Labourers in Pakistan often face poor treatment from their employers. Many are subjected to inequality, disrespect, and discrimination. A significant portion of these workers are illiterate and lack awareness of their rights, making them vulnerable to exploitation and mistreatment. Employers frequently assign them tasks beyond their responsibilities and expect them to perform excessive work without proper compensation.

The majority of labourers do not receive the legal minimum wage. Many companies violate wage regulations, further depriving workers of their rightful earnings. Additionally, female labourers are often paid less than their male counterparts, despite performing the same jobs.

Working conditions in many companies are unsafe and unhealthy, with a lack of regard for the health and safety of workers. Labourers are typically overworked and granted insufficient holidays or breaks. Many companies deny permission for leave, even in serious situations, and often reduce or withhold pay if workers miss work.

Employers frequently compel labourers to work without regard for their health and well-being, which can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes. Working conditions are poorly organised, with outdated and unsafe machinery and insufficient safety gear. For instance, during the notorious factory fires in Pakistan in 2012, 289 people lost their lives and over 600 were injured in textile and shoe factories. In 2021, three labourers died due to a landslide at a construction site, and at least three others perished in a fire at an oil factory. Unfortunately, worker safety is often overlooked, which is a tragic oversight.

Labourers usually lack access to healthcare, social protection, job security, and education, facing discrimination based on caste or race. Child labour remains a significant issue, with many individuals and companies hiring children and forcing them to work under duress. Despite legal prohibitions against child labour, many people ignore these laws due to a lack of motivation, consequences, or awareness. Physical abuse of labourers by employers is also a prevalent problem.

Islam emphasises the dignity of labour, insisting that individuals should not be discriminated against based on their work and should receive the same respect and rights as their fellow citizens. However, men and women often receive different treatment, with men typically receiving more respect. Islam consistently advocates for gender equality and respect for women.

It is essential to recognise the equal rights of all humans, regardless of caste, creed, or gender. Therefore, it is crucial to prioritise the health, happiness, safety, and well-being of labourers, ensuring that they are treated equally and fairly.