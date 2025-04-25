Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2025 Friday

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed slight change on Friday, with updated rates reflecting global currency trends and localized trading dynamics. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained the most sought-after currencies, while several regional and international currencies saw slight movements.

According to the latest figures from local currency dealers, US Dollar (USD) is trading at 281 for buying and 282.7 for selling. UK Pound (GBP) has been quoted at Rs372.05 for buying and Rs375.55 for selling. Meanwhile, Euro (EUR) is being bought at Rs318.05 and sold at Rs320.8

UAE Dirham (AED) stands at Rs76.6 (buying) and Rs77.25 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is available at Rs75.05 and Rs75.6, respectively.