Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2025 Friday

8:37 am | Apr 25, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed slight change on Friday, with updated rates reflecting global currency trends and localized trading dynamics. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained the most sought-after currencies, while several regional and international currencies saw slight movements.

According to the latest figures from local currency dealers, US Dollar (USD) is trading at 281 for buying and 282.7 for selling. UK Pound (GBP) has been quoted at Rs372.05 for buying and Rs375.55 for selling. Meanwhile, Euro (EUR) is being bought at Rs318.05 and sold at Rs320.8

UAE Dirham (AED) stands at Rs76.6 (buying) and Rs77.25 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) is available at Rs75.05 and Rs75.6, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 281 282.7
Euro EUR 318.05 320.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.05 375.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.05 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.25 751.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.6 206.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.13
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.20 914.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.32 63.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.2 168.2
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.5 734
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Krona SEK 29.24 29.54
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.40
 
