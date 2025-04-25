Pahalgam incident: NA committee rejects unfounded Indian allegations against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence has condemns the loss of lives in Pahalgam attack in occupied Kashmir.

The committee also categorically rejectd the unfounded allegations leveled by the Indian government against Pakistan.

The meeting of the standing committee was chaired by MNA Fateh Ullah Khan, while other lawmakers: Aqeel Malik, Ibrar Ahmad, Saba Sadiq, Isfpanyar M. Bandara, Salahuddin Junejo, Sanjay Parwani Gul Asghar Khan, Pullain Baloch, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Ghulam Muhammad, and Zeb Jaffar, Parliamentary Secretary on Defence attended it.

Besides, the parliamentarians, the meeting was attended by Lt. Gen (R) Muhammad Ali, Secretary (Defence), Maj. Gen. Amir Ishfaq Kiani, Additional Secretary (Army), and other senior officers of Ministry of Defence, Law and Justice, and the provincial governments.

The NA body expressed deep concern over the actions taken by the Indian Government, including unilaterally suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, the closing of the Attari borders, and the withdrawal of diplomats, and louds that such measures risk escalating tensions between the two nuclear nations.

The committee emphasized that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism and that its Government and Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated a responsible approach to maintaining peace.

However, the NA committee reiterated that in case if the Indian side engage in any unwarranted action, an appropriate response will be necessary.